Mustafa Kamal says people have left ideology of discrimination

HYDERABAD: The Pakistan Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Mustafa Kamal said on Saturday that our supporters proved in the Karachi rally on December 24 that they have left behind the ideology of leaders who were spreading discrimination.

While addressing a convention of workers in Hyderabad, Kamal said that a very large number of people had gathered in Liaquatabad area of Karachi in PSP’s rally in December 2017.

Earlier, Sindh Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shiraz Waheed had abandoned Mutahidda Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and joined PSP. He was elected from Korangi’s PS-123 constituency.

Mustafa Kamal had welcomed the lawmaker in his party at a press conference. Kamal also lashed out against the Sindh government over the lack of good governance in the province.

MQM-P suffered a major blow when Deputy Karachi Mayor Arshad Wohra joined PSP.