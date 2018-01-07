‘Invincible Diplomacy of Mr Naderi’ goes to Goteborg Film Festival in Sweden

Iranian documentary movie, ‘Diplomasi e Shekastnapazir e Aghaye Naderi‘ (Invincible Diplomacy of Mr Naderi), directed by Behtash Sanaeeha, and Maryam Moghaddam, has been accepted into the competition section of the 41st Goteborg Film Festival in Sweden.

The festival is annually held from 26 January to February 5 in the city of Gothenburg and is considered as the largest film event in Scandinavia. Launched in 1979, the film festival screens around 450 films from 60 countries for 115,000 visitors.

‘Invincible Diplomacy of Mr Naderi’ tells the story of Mr Naderi, a Jack-of-all-trades from Tehran, worries about the possibility of war between the US and Iran and decides to single-handedly end the over 20 years of animosity between these two countries. He decides to weave a unique double-sided Persian carpet to present to the US on behalf of his country. On one side of the 50 Sqft carpet are the portraits of all the US presidents and on the other side the flags of all 50 American states. Naderi attempts to begin a dialogue between Bush and Ahmadinejad to better relations by presenting the carpet but is unsuccessful.

In 2015, after 12 years of failed attempts, Naderi sees that relations between East and West are on the mend. The nuclear talks are being held and there is hope that the sanctions of over 35 years will be lifted. The stubborn Naderi once again starts pushing for a formal presentation of what he calls “The Peace Carpet” to the White House in order to show the world that Iranians are a peace-loving nation.