I never had a ‘dream job’: Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is promoting his upcoming release, Kaalakaandi in which he plays the character of a man who gets diagnosed with stomach cancer and then has the time of his life.

Speaking to media outlets, Saif spoke on how he had no “dream job” as such.

He said, “My father sent me to an expensive school and said, ‘My gift to you is an education’. But I had no interest in academics, or, I knew I didn’t want to sit on a desk for eight hours and sell this or do that for a living. Somewhere it was artistic…so it was a top-class education, completely wasted, but it’s not wasted because there are many things an education gives you apart from a grade. And a respect for academia and knowledge and books and people and all that stuff. I mean, I’m half joking. But I think his idea was that I’ll end up a doctor or a lawyer or something like this; actually no, a doctor’s a bit much, for a Pataudi.”

“In my defence, I’d like to say – and this is politically incorrect – I’m the first Pataudi probably to have worked for a living in ten generations! But with that living, I restored the family home. I’d inherited not much except the name and the legacy…and the odd palace,” he added.

Saif concluded, “Growing up in Delhi was kind of aimless for me. We were just partying and not doing much in the day. Films in India was never my dream job.”