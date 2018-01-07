Court extends judicial remand of accused in Saira Naseem murder case

HYDERABAD: In the murder case of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional activist Saira Naseem, a court here on Saturday extended the judicial remand of the suspect Fahad Shah and his wife Sadaf Sarhindi for three days.

Earlier, the Cantt police produced Shah, son of the slain woman who had been implicated in her murder and arrested on December 27, in the court and requested for his seven-day remand. Sarhindi was produced in the court by the women police separately.

The court sent the couple to jail on a judicial remand. On December 28, Hyderabad Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Peer Muhammad Shah told a press conference that Shah killed his mother after a quarrel between the two at Naseem’s house in Defence Phase II on December 7.

The SSP claimed that the police had collected evidence according to which Shah hit his mother with a pestle in her head and she died on the spot. The SSP added that later the couple took her dead body in her car to Husri area past midnight and set the vehicle ablaze.