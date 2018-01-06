Salman Khan receives death threat from Punjab-based gangster

Salman Khan may be riding high on the success of Tiger Zinda Hai, but he has recently been embroiled in a few controversies. The actor came under fire when he used the word “bhangi” to describe the way he danced on a TV Channel. The usage of the word created a lot of stir for hurting the sentiments of Valmiki community.

If that was not enough, a Punjab-based gangster by the name Lawrence Bishnoi has threatened to kill the superstar.

The actor who is currently busy shooting for Race 3 and Bigg Boss 11 recently made an appearance at the Jodhpur Court with regards to his blackbuck poaching case.

The gangster who was brought to Jodhpur at a local court said he will kill Salman while the police was taking him into the police vehicle.

Bishnoi’s death threat to Salman is being linked with the black buck killing case of 1998, in which Salman and his co-actors were accused.

It was the Bishnoi community which had brought up the black buck hunting case, and ever since the community considers the Bollywood actor a villain.

The notorious gangster was behind a murder of a businessman and has a number of extortion cases against him.

However, Bishnoi has denied these claims and said, “I have not done anything till now, the police have been framing me unnecessarily.”

Reacting to his comments, Police Commissioner Ashok Rathore said, “We are aware of the gangster’s intentions to kill Salman Khan, but we have already made security arrangements with regard to Salman Khan’s safety.”

Jodhpur police arrested Bishnoi for his involvement in twin cases of firing and murder of Vasudev Israni, an electronic businessman of the city. He has also been charged in over 20 other cases of attempt to murder, carjacking, extortion, snatching and under the Arms Act in the Punjab-Haryana belt.