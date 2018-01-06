PML-N’s Lahore minority wing president, 10 others join PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Lahore minority wing president, along with ten others, announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday.

They included PML-N Lahore Minority Wing President Dr Shehzad Bhatti, Joint Secretary Irfan Jhara, Nawaz Lovers Forum Secretary General Abid Shah, Lahore Joint Secretary Malik Muhammad Hafeez, Lahore Minority Wing Vice President Asif Khokhar, Khaleel Yunus, Waseem Jan and others. On the occasion, they announced full confidence in leadership of Imran Khan

Welcoming the new entrants, former Punjab governor and member of PTI’s core committee Chaudhry Sarwar, during a presser held at the Party’s Chairman Secretariat, said, “Joining of once PML-N’s die-hard workers of now PTI shows that the party is growing and workers are fed up with the policies of the PML-N government.”

PTI’s top leadership including opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry, Yasir Gillani, and Maqsood Ahmed Sulehri were also present.

Sarwar said that the elite mafia looted the country with both hands. “The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and PML-N have given nothing to the nation. “Pakistan’s foreign policy flopped due to incompetent leaders and that is why the US is threatening Pakistan,” he said.

“The government should send the parliamentary delegations to all the capitals in the world and they should highlight the case of Pakistan. American policy is hypocritical and dual-faced. Pakistan has given more than 70,0000 sacrifices of lives in the war on terror, but the US is applauding India instead of Pakistan,” he added.

To a question, Sarwar said, “We will fully cooperate with Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) in its protest movement against the government because 14 innocent citizens were killed in Model Town.”

He further said that the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is refusing the issuance of the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) deliberately to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since they are mostly supporters of PTI.

“Pashtuns are Pakistanis and they have contributed to the economy of the country. They have due right to get the CNIC but the PML-N government is deliberately targeting them on one pretext or other. We will raise our voice,” Sarwar said. “We will move a petition against NADRA to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP),” he added.

Only the leadership of Imran Khan can defeat the crisis and put Pakistan on the way of prosperity and progress, he concluded.