Pakistani horror-movie ‘Pari’ to release in February

KARACHI: When the first trailer of Pakistani horror movie Pari was released, horror-movie fans nationwide were enthralled.

The trailer revealed three main characters: a couple with a daughter arriving at a deserted and spooky looking house where demonic and hair-tingling activities start to happen. The visuals, make up and audio add to the eerie feeling.

The movie has been directed by Syed Atif Ali, who is also the co-writer of the movie with Muhammad Ahsan. The cast includes Qavi Khan, Khushi Maheen, Rasheed Naz, Saleem Meraj, Azekah Daniel, Junaid Akhtar and Faiq Asim.

The film was previously slated to release on 31st October 2017 but was postponed due to unknown reasons. The new release date is 2nd February 2018.

The horror genre has not been explored much in Pakistan though there is a great demand for such films. Horror is an essential part of Pakistani culture. The Pakistan film industry had seen some horror movies during its peak days but after the revival of Pakistani cinema, only one horror movie, Siyyah was produced in Islamabad. However, it did not manage to do very well.

Here’s to hoping that Pari breaks the cycle of bad luck and revives the horror genre in Pakistan.