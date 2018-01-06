I always speak truth whether conversing with Nawaz or opponents: Nisar

TAXILA: Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday said that he always speaks the truth—whether he is conversing with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif or his political opponents.

Former interior minister, addressing a rally in Taxila, criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by saying that “those who raised slogans in support of former dictator Pervez Musharraf and Pakistan People’s Party leader late Benazir Bhutto, are now supporting PTI.”

He said that he does not believe in the slogans raised by PPP.

He said that he would not abandon his voters whether he wins the election or not. He also claimed to have served the people while his political opponents were busy delivering speeches.

The ex-minister said that those who are habitual of changing political fronts are used to raising slogans of PPP, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q), PTI and other parties.