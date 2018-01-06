Haideri says parliament may not complete term

Senate’s deputy chairman says Imran-Zardari-Qadri troika seeks to topple govt before March

ISLAMABAD: Senate Deputy Chairman Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said on Friday that he does not see the parliament completing its term under present circumstances.

Speaking to newsmen at the Parliament House, he said that if there comes a change in Balochistan, then he also does not see Senate elections being held. “The Imran-Zardari-Qadri troika seeks to topple the government before March,” he said.

He said that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) was in opposition in Balochistan and the opposition was supposed to give tough time to the government and topple it. He said that the matter can move towards Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for preventing elections in the Senate.

Haideri said that the JUI-F chief has rested the decision, whether or not to bring no-confidence move in the Balochistan Assembly, with the provincial chapter of his party. He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Q and a faction of the Pakistan Muslim League-N have been making joint efforts for a change in Balochistan.