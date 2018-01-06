Bugti says ‘99pc sure’ no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM to succeed

ISLAMABAD: Ousted home minister Sarfaraz Bugti on Saturday said that he was “99 per cent sure” that no-confidence resolution moved against Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri would be successful.

Speaking to Samaa, he claimed that he had the support of more than 40 lawmakers in Balochistan Assembly.

To a question, he said that if an MPA was receiving threats, then why he is not recording the calls, making them public to substantiate his claim.

Meanwhile, Jan Achakzai, a PML-N leader and spokesman of Balochistan CM, said that the no-trust motion was bound to fail.

“We have a two-thirds majority. But I can’t reveal the numbers at this stage, as we are in talks with some parties for their support,” he added.