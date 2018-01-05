Ten injured in Islamabad house fire

ISLAMABAD: At least 10 people, including three children, were injured when a house caught fire due to a gas leakage in the Loi Bhir area of Islamabad on Friday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Loi Bhir police station Mehboob Ahmed stated that the house, situated in PWD area of Loi Bhir, caught fire due when the residents tried to light a gas stove that was left turned on overnight.

The fire brigade reached the scene and extinguished the fire while the injured were shifted to Pims hospital for treatment.

According to initial reports from Pims hospital, the injured did not sustain serious burns and are out of danger.