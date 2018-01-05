Dolphin police officers alleged of harassing PFA female staffers

LAHORE: Some female staffers of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday alleged the Dolphin Police officers of harassing them. The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged by PFA’s Safety Officer Saima Irfan at the Sadar Police Station, Lahore, a local media outlet stated.

It was learnt that Dolphin Police sergeants, along with ‘fake journalists’, stopped a vehicle of PFA and allegedly attempted to harass the female staffers by forcefully attempting to enter the vehicle, the FIR read.

Punjab’s Dolphin Force is a specialised police force established in 2016 with the assistance of Turkish government. It was modelled on the Turkish National Force to patrol congested streets and roads.

The Punjab government has spent billions of rupees to better the force’s capabilities. The force has modern equipment at their disposal to help them combat street crime more efficiently.