Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reportedly to get engaged in Sri Lanka today

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s are currently in Sri Lanka and this news has set off fireworks of engagement rumours.

Deepika and Ranveer are currently in Sri Lanka to celebrate Deepika’s birthday on January 5. And according to media reports and speculations, the two might get engaged; it is their trip together which had sparked these rumours. However, there has been no official confirmation as yet and Ranveer’s official spokesperson has refuted the rumours.

The duo welcomed the New Year together in Maldives at an extremely private resort with their respective families. “The couple is going snorkeling and will spend time with each other. There are people who can identify them, but then it’s also a country that lets people be at peace and doesn’t intrude in privacy. So, they will be able to spend quality time with each other,” a source informed.

Seems like the season of weddings is upon the celebrities. Just last month, power couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany. 2018 is also expected to see a lot of celebrity weddings, including the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well of Sonam Kapoor and long-time beau Anand Ahuja.

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika await the release of Padmavati which has been pushed for an indefinite release following a number of controversies surrounding the movie. The movie will also see Shahid Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Ranveer will soon also begin shooting for Gully Boys while Deepika will be busy with Vishal Bharadwaj’s next.