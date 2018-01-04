Vani: 12-year-old girl married to 35-year-old man in Vehari

In an apparent case of vani, a 12-year-old girl was married to a 35-year-old married man on the orders of a village panchayat (council) in Punjab’s Vehari district.

According to police, a man named Farooq from Vehari’s town 97/WB married a girl of his choice, who lived in 101/WB.

The couple married five days ago, following which a village council session was held under Union Council In-charge Nazim Raja Fida.

In the session, it was ordered that Farooq’s 12-year-old sister be married to his wife’s 35-year-old brother Sadiq.

Police said four suspects had been arrested, while a case had been registered against eight suspects.

A search is also underway to arrest the remaining suspects in the case.

Police added that the minor girl’s father was also part of the village council.

The girl’s father has also been arrested, who claimed that he accepted the decision under duress.