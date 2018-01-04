Two killed over old enmity in Mian Channu

MIAN CHANNU: Armed men of a rival group gunned down two people including uncle and nephew over old enmity and fled the scene.

Police said that the deceased after appearing in the session court were on their way home when the culprits with whom they had an old enmity, ambushed them near Talamba area of Mian Channu.

Both the uncle and nephew were killed on the spot and the attackers fled the scene after committing the heinous crime.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against the assailants have started raids for their arrest.