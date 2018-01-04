SHC puts authorities on notice following plea against ‘illegal’ marriage hall

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday sought comments from the Sindh Building Control Association (SBCA) director general, the home secretary, and Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Korangi on a plea against a marriage hall allegedly built illegally in a residential area.

A division bench was hearing a petition filed by a citizen Tanveer Ahmed, who had stated that a marriage hall has illegally been constructed in the Model Colony area that was purely for residential purpose. Ahmed had said that the residents of the area are facing severe hardships due to the commercial hall while the concerned authorities are not willing to remove it.

Citing SBCA, the police, home secretary and the anti-encroachment cell as the respondents, the petitioner had pleaded to the court to order the concerned authorities to demolish the marriage hall built ‘illegally’.

The court warned the petitioner that he would be fined if his claim was proven wrong while remarking that people often approach the court for their own interests.

Issuing notices to the respondents and the provincial law officer, the bench has sought the respondents’ respective comments by the next hearing.