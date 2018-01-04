Seasonal influenza deaths questioning PHC’s performance: report

LAHORE: The death toll due to seasonal influenza which surged to 12 in Multan, has raised several questions over the efficiency of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC), according to a report by a private media outlet.

Dr Salman Kazmi, a general physician at Mayo hospital, said in Lahore, medics have treated several patients of influenza and it was not life-threatening, but in Multan, it was most unfortunate that the people were dying of seasonal influenza which was curable.

“Unfortunately, PHC is still unable to start crackdown in Multan, DI Khan and other parts of Punjab while quacks are openly playing with the lives of common people,” he said, adding “PHC is focusing only on Lahore district.”

“The cases of influenza victims become more complicated due to quacks and they died on hospital beds,” he said.

“The PHC must take strict action against quacks across Punjab, otherwise more precious lives will be lost,” he warned.

Jinnah Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Sohail Saqlain also agreed that quackery could be the main reason behind these deaths apart from other causes.

While chairing a consultative meeting regarding H1N1 seasonal influenza on Wednesday, he said it was a 100% curable disease and in order to stop the epidemic in Lahore, Jinnah Hospital has displayed banners about precautionary measures and guidelines for the general public.

In an ongoing crackdown against quackery, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has claimed to have closed down more than 6,000 fake treatment centres, hospitals, homoeopathic clinics and Hakeems since January 2015.

The spokesman for the PHC said they have closed down clinics even in posh localities and would still continue their crackdown across Punjab.

“The PHC had been taking concerted steps against quackery and is determined to eliminate it in Punjab,” he added.

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said emergent steps should be adopted to save people from this disease and work should be done on war-footing.

He added that line departments should perform their duties proactively and awareness campaign be initiated about safety from seasonal influenza and adoption of precautionary measures. He also directed the authorities to constitute a committee for timely eradication and safety from influenza in future and added that the same committee would devise its medium and long-term strategy to control the disease.

“It is the duty of the agencies concerned to save people from this disease and there is no room for any leniency and the government departments will have to perform their duties vigilantly,” the CM said.