Punjab govt stops VCs from attending HEC meetings: report

LAHORE: The Punjab government has directed officials of all public sector universities, including vice chancellors, not to attend any meeting convened on higher education in the post-18th Amendment scenario, according to a report by a private media outlet.

The [federal] Higher Education Commission (HEC) had convened a meeting of the vice-chancellors of all public sector universities of the country in Lahore on Thursday for consultation over the role of the federal and provincial HECs.

HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed told the private news agency that he did not know why the Punjab government had stopped the vice chancellors from attending the consultation.

He said the [Punjab] government earlier had decided the role of the HEC. “We just called the vice chancellors for consultation and to get their input,” he said.

The chairman said the Punjab government should not make an issue of it as VCs and HEC were not going to decide anything.He said he would discuss the matter with the provincial government authorities.