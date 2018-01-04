PTI asks ECP to hold NA-154 by-election under army’s supervision

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has asked Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the upcoming by-election in NA-154 Lodhran under the supervision of Pakistan Army.

According to the details, PTI candidate for NA-154 Ali Khan Tareen has written to returning officer and ECP secretary and asked for the deployment of army inside and outside polling stations in order to ensure free, fair and transparent voting process.

The government has already started acting illegally and conducting pre-poll rigging, he said adding that it’s worth mentioning that rigging was committed during general elections 2013, and the same is expected in this forthcoming election.

Furthermore, Ali Khan Tareen said that most of the polling stations of NA-154 are sensitive and it is feared that Punjab police will be unable to control any breakdown of law and order, which would make the entire election polling process doubtful.

In order to ensure free and fair election, he said, deployment of the army is imminent and in addition to that, the entire process of compilation of the results and the transmission of the results and ballot boxes from the polling station to the returning officer’s office may also be supervised by the army personnel.