PM advises students to work hard, excel in studies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday urged students to put in hard work and dedicated efforts to excel in their studies and take the country forward on the path of success in all fields.

The prime minister was talking to a group of students from the Citizen Foundation, Gudap, and Mehwish and Jehangir Siddiqui Foundation School, Mirpur Khas, here at the PM’s Office.

PM Abbasi had an interactive session with the students and answered their queries on a host of issues.

The PM has been having a regular interaction with students of different schools from all over the country as part of his initiative to apprise them of the working of the federal government, give them an insight into the internal working of the highest office of the country, besides disseminating information about the country’s parliamentary system.

He said capable students from all over Pakistan had brought laurels to the country, and added that only due to their devotion and hard work the dream of the founders of the country could materialise.

He asked the students to particularly focus on the sciences as there was a vast scope to excel.

The prime minister, talking to the young students, said that gaining education was vital for a country to succeed and help it confront all modern day challenges.

He said the quest for knowledge continued throughout the lifetime of a person and asked the students not to hesitate for a moment in their search for more understanding.

Abbasi said the focus of his government was on the health and education sectors.

He said though after the 18th amendment those sectors had been devolved to the provinces, the federal government was playing its part and extending all cooperation to further strengthen those areas which were neglected in the past.

In this regard, he also appreciated the role of the private sector in the past few years in extending a helping hand to the government and stressed the need for maintaining quality and highest standards of education.

PM Abbasi was also briefed about the working of the Citizen Foundation, Gudap, and Mehwish and Jehangir Siddiqui Foundation School, Mirpur Khas.

The students visited various sections of the Prime Minister’s Office and were briefed about the working of different ministries and departments.