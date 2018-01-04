LHC CJ inaugurates judicial complex in Wazirabad

WAZIRABAD Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah inaugurated a judicial complex in Wazirabad on Thursday.

Addressing on the occasion, the chief justice said that the real power of judges and lawyers was knowledge, adding that they should keep themselves away from politics.

He said it was their priority to improve case management and provide justice in a timely manner.

He said the Lahore High Court’s MIT office had been converted into Directorate of District Judiciary.

CJ Mansoor Shah said that fitness gyms would be established at the judicial complex’s residential areas, adding that fitness gyms were being established at judicial complexes across the province.

The LHC CJ said that a healthy judge could give a healthy decision, adding that training of district judiciary and education & training of judges and lawyers from abroad had been encouraged.

He said that a transfer policy had been evolved for the transfer of judges and implementation of this policy was being carried out strictly.

The chief justice said that it was j the int responsibility of the bar and judiciary to provide protection to women judges and lawyers.

He said that best opportunities were provided to improve the judicial academy and the training of judges.

Earlier, LHC CJ Syed Mansoor Ali Shah inaugurated the judicial complex and performed foundation stone laying ceremony of the bar room.