66% Pakistanis appreciate Gen Bajwa’s role in ending Faizabad sit-in: survey

ISLAMABAD: As much as 66 per cent of Pakistanis are happy with the performance of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in resolving the Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYR) protest at Faizabad Intersection in Islamabad, a study revealed.

According to the survey carried out by the Gilani Research Foundation, performance rating was poorest for the police, Islamabad administration (59 per cent each) and the interior minister (37 per cent).

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked to rate the overall performance of the federal govt, Islamabad administration, police, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa as regards the monitoring of the TLYR protest.

About the federal government’s overall performance; eight per cent said it was very good, 30 per cent said it was good, 27 per cent said it was bad, 28 per cent said it was very bad, while 7 per cent did not respond.

In regards to the performance of Islamabad’s administration, 8 per cent said it was very good, 28 per cent said it was good, 31 per cent said it was bad, 28 per cent said it was very bad while 5 per cent did not respond.

In regards to the performance of the police, 9 per cent said it was very good, some 25 per cent said it was good, 28 per cent said it was bad, 31 per cent said it was very bad while 7 per cent did not respond.

In regards to the performance of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, 11 per cent said it was very good, 27 per cent said it was good, 25 per cent said it was bad, 31 per cent said it was very bad while 6 per cent did not respond.

In regards to the performance of COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa; 36 per cent said it was very good, 30 per cent said it was good, 17 per cent said it was bad, 13 per cent said it was very bad while 4 per cent did not respond.