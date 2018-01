KARACHI: A woman committed self-immolation over a domestic dispute in Baldia town on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, a 32-year-old woman, Tahira, daughter of Rasheed, set herself on fire in Baldia’s Gulshan-e-Mazdoor area. As a result, she received severe burn injuries and died.

The cause behind the incident was stated to be a domestic dispute. The body was sent to Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy.