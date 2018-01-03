Turkey’s Erdogan assures support for Pakistan after Trump’s tirade

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, in a telephone call to President Mamnoon Hussain, assured of every possible support against US President Donald Trump’s criticism of Pakistan.

According to the details, Erdogan hailed Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war on terror as historic and unmatched. He added that Pakistan and Turkey stand by each other’s side in all kinds of situations.

Mamnoon thanked the Turkish president for extending support and said that Pakistan felt proud of the love Turkey has shown. Pakistan believes in a policy that is rooted in cooperation but the US did not value Pakistan’s efforts and sentiments, he added.

The president further said that Pakistan would respond to the inappropriate message of US with a proper message, adding that Pakistan believed in the policy of engagement and cooperation and regretted that such approach was not reciprocated.