MCI making all out efforts for developing capital under CSR: Islamabad mayor

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz on Wednesday said that the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is taking all out measures for the development of the capital.

“Citizens of Islamabad and the private sector should step up to play their practical role in the development of the city with modern facilities, as such facilities are their basic right,” said the Islamabad mayor.

He said that the public sector under CSR can give better results in the development of social infrastructure.

The Islamabad mayor further informed that the parks, green belts, playgrounds and other civic facilities in Islamabad are being upgraded under CSR.

While stressing the importance of the civil society for the development of Islamabad, he said that everyone should come forward to play his due role in the up-gradation of these facilities as Islamabad belongs to every citizen.

Anser Aziz said that MCI had invited applications from the private sector for up-gradation of civic facilities, adding that it is highly commendable and encouraging that private sector is playing due role in the development and beautification of the capital.

He said that MCI is working on a comprehensive plan to upgrade, improve and establish new parks and grounds in the city and added that the perception that the playgrounds upgraded under CSR will be operational on a commercial basis is absolutely wrong.

The Islamabad mayor further said that under the up-gradation plan, work on the installation of modern light system will be started in Lake View Park at the cost of Rs3 million. Formal approval has been sought in this regard, while installation work will start during the next month.