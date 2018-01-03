Lahore Central Jail 2017 progress report: two prisoners executed, 944 released

New facilities introduced with the help of philanthropic individuals

LAHORE: Lahore Central Jail Kot Lakhpat has released its performance report for the year 2017, according to which during the previous year, two prisoners were put to death by hanging whereas a total 944 others were released after completing their sentence.

The report revealed that during the year 2017, 3603 male and 826 female prisoners were incarcerated at the jail while 857 prisoners and 8 referrals were brought to the jail from other gaols of Punjab.

92 prisoners were sentenced to death by the courts in the last year while 1377 inmates were serving time for other different sentences.

Out of the total death row inmates in the jail, 46 were released after their sentences were disbarred by courts and 40 saw their death sentences change to incarceration for life.

15 prisoners were released after a fine of Rs 0.15 million and 30 others were released on parole during the last year.

31 foreign prisoners were deported and with the help of well-to-do philanthropic individuals, a sum of Rs 0.6 million was generated which was used to send 8 foreign prisoners to their countries.

17 Afghan prisoners, initially held at Lahore’s Central jail were transferred to Central Jail Peshawar.

The progress report also sheds light on the new facilities that were introduced in the Central jail which included the creation of a staff dispensary for the jail’s staff and their family, new sewage lines in the ward colony and family quarters and the supply of filtered water for employees.

A 6-bed hospital was constructed within the jail for female prisoners, with the help of well-to-do philanthropic individuals. 2 Public Call Office (PCO) booths were constructed in the female ward which benefitted 7642 prisoners.

120 police officials were sent to Rangers training while installation of 12 large coolers, 100-cell sailing fan and 4 water coolers for fresh drinking water was also shown as the highlight of the jail’s progress report.

Special sheds were set up with the help of philanthropic individuals to facilitate families of the prisoners and a special transport service was also introduced between the main gate and the special sheds.

Barak 4 and the hospital wards were expanded and an effort was launched to plant grass in the all the vacant lots of the jail.

Fiber sheds on security points and washrooms for the employees on duty at the main wall were also constructed.