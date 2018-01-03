Donald Trump to Kim Jong Un: My nuclear button is ‘bigger’

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump again challenged North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday, boasting that the United States’ nuclear capabilities are “more powerful” than North Korea’s.

Trump tweeted the taunt Tuesday evening: “North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

Trump’s tweet comes one day after Kim warned the US against threatening North Korea.

In his New Year’s address, Kim delivered a mixed message, indicating a possible rapprochement to South Korea, while lashing out at the United States.

In the speech Monday, Kim offered to send a delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month and proposed talks to discuss the event.

At the same time, Kim warned the US that years of work on its nuclear and missile development programmes meant that Pyongyang posed as much of a threat to the US as ever.

“The entire United States is within range of our nuclear weapons, and a nuclear button is always on my desk,” Kim said. “This is reality, not a threat.”

The speech drove a wedge between allies South Korea and the United States. South Korean leader Moon Jae-In on Tuesday proposed high-level talks between both neighbours.

Trump had responded with restraint to South Korea’s outreach.

Pyongyang has made significant strides in its nuclear and missile development programmes, having tested several intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) and a hydrogen bomb. Experts believe the entire continental US is now within ICBM striking range.

Trump has stepped up the pressure on the North Korean regime to give up its nuclear development with a mix of sanctions, threats and condescending language. In August, he threatened to unleash “fire and fury like the world has never seen” if North Korea threatened the United States.

Trump has come to refer to Kim as “rocket man,” while the North Korean leader in turn has referred to the US president as “the mentally deranged US dotard”.

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations, warned North Korea on Tuesday against conducting another missile test.

“As we hear reports that North Korea might be preparing for another missile test ― I hope that does not happen, but if it does ― we must bring even more measures to bear on the North Korea regime,” Haley said. “The civilised world must remain united and vigilant against the rogue state’s nuclear arsenal. We will never accept a nuclear North Korea.”