DI Khan incident ‘an affront to humanity’: Senator Sehar Kamran

The victim of Dera Ismael Khan stripping incident appeared before the Senate Committee on Human Rights on Wednesday to record her ordeal of being publically abused.

The 16-year-old told the committee that she had been humiliated and a video was also recorded after she was stripped.

A relative of the victim, Saifullah, apprised the committee that a fake case against the family of the victim had been registered by the police on the instructions of the accused suspects. He said that the police were trying to distort the case.

“A pair of scissors had been used to tear the clothes worn by the teenage girl and “she was pulled by her hair and forced to parade naked in the street,” he shared details of the heinous with the committee.

Saifullah alleged that four similar incidents had occurred in the same union council in the past as well, but they were all covered up.

The members of the committee showed concern that the prime suspect in the case, Sajawal, is still on the run.

Senator Sehar Kamran advised that the court should be requested to announce its verdict in the case on an early basis, adding that the court should hear the matter on a day-to-day basis.

Police officials informed the committee that the statements of seven suspects arrested in the case have been recorded and the weapons used in the incident have also been recovered. They assured the Senate committee that the culprits in the case would be punished.

The committee also decided to approach the Supreme Court’s Human Rights Cell in order to take the case to its logical conclusion.

In October last year, the girl was stripped naked and was forced to walk through the streets of village Garrha Matta in DI Khan by a group of influential armed men.