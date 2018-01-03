COAS visits father of 3 martyred soldiers, pays tributes to proud family

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited the home of Muhammad Ali Khan—the father of three martyred soldiers—at Gharh Khel, Karak.

Paying tributes to the proud family for their great sacrifices, the army chief said that no threat can deter Pakistan as long as “we have such great parents and such brave sons.”

COAS said, “No amount of care can return the value of their patriotism and sacrifices, which is leading us to a peaceful and stable Pakistan.”

According to a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Ali has 8 sons, and three of them—Lance Naik Khurshid FC KP, Naib Subedar Umer Daraz FC KP and Havaldar Sher Daraz Pak Army—have laid their lives for the motherland in various operations.

Three are presently serving in FC KP and Pak Army while two live with them at home. Besides his own sons, his two nephews—Sepoy Hazrat Ali and Sepoy Lal Marjan—have also sacrificed their lives for the country while four nephews are presently serving in the Army.

Muhammad Ali Khan and his family thanked COAS for visiting the family and announcing special welfare package (in addition to the martyrdom entitlement) for them and the village.

Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt was also present during the visit.