Cleanliness campaign in Rawalpindi: 2,662 garbage heaps removed in 98 UCs in first phase

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Director Malik Abid Hussain has said that the first phase of the ‘Clean villages, Clean Punjab’ programme launched under the directions of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been completed.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of the department to review arrangements for the second phase of the programme in Islamabad, on Wednesday.

Malik Abid Hussain informed that in the first phase several tons of garbage including 2,662 heaps of garbage from 98 rural Union Councils of Rawalpindi district has been removed.

The director LG&CD further informed that for the first phase of the programme 702 sanitary workers were engaged and 230 vehicles were hired and ensured that all-out resources are being utilised to make the programme successful.