US needs Pakistan’s support to move forward in Afghanistan: Mushahid

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Senator Mushahid Hussain on Tuesday said that Pakistan’s assistance is a prerequisite for the United States to move forward in Afghanistan.

Speaking on a TV show, the senator stated that the hostile statements made by the US President Donald Trump are intended to please India and gather latter’s support in the region. Also, he said that this posture against Pakistan is taken to put us under a pressure and sabotage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He also dubbed the US as a ‘confused bully’.

Earlier, Donald Trump had tweeted against Pakistan, saying that the US had “foolishly” given $33 billion to Pakistan, accusing Pakistan of deceit and disingenuousness.

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 January 2018

Pakistan Foreign Minister, Khawaja Asif, promptly responded by denying the accusatory statement, saying that Trump’s ultimatums and threats of ‘no more’ hold little importance. He later tweeted vowing to separate facts from fiction.

We will respond to President Trump’s tweet shortly inshallah…Will let the world know the truth..difference between facts & fiction.. — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) 1 January 2018

After Trump’s latest tweets, the Ambassador of US in Pakistan, David Hale, was summoned to the Foreign Office for an explanation.