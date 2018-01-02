Shehbaz reaches Pakistan, Nawaz to return tonight after Saudi visit

RIYADH: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif returned to Pakistan on Tuesday after a six-day visit to Saudi Arabia, with the former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif also expected to be back in the country later in the day.

Ousted premier Nawaz Sharif and Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif met with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman (MBS) late Monday night, according to reports.

The Sharif brothers held a 1.5 hour-long meeting with MBS after which Nawaz Sharif left for Madinah to visit Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH), before departing for Jeddah.

PML-N leader and daughter of Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz, in a tweet on Monday, said that the former prime minister will head back to Islamabad after performing Umrah.

MNS in Madina Munawara for haazri after his meeting with HRH CP Prince Mohammad bin Salman. He would return to Pak tonight after Umrah IA. pic.twitter.com/mO09TvDQtr — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 2, 2018

She also shared pictures of Nawaz Sharif at Jannat-ul-Baqee.

CM Shehbaz Sharif, reportedly, met with the crown prince MBS at least twice in last 24 hours. The leaders discussed matters of bilateral interests in the meetings. Punjab chief also lauded the role Saudi Arabia played in the on-going Palestine issue.

The chief minister is expected to leave for Lahore today.

Meanwhile, Punjab government spokesperson Mohammad Ahmed Khan denied the allegations about the Sharifs’ Saudi Arabia visit, as “baseless.”

He said that it is an honour for the CM to have an aircraft sent from Saudi Arabia for his visit, as the country is a tried and tested ally of Pakistan— adding that the friendly ties between the two countries cannot be broken by any “negative propaganda.”

Meanwhile, Opposition parties have been criticising the visit, accusing the government of “trying to negotiate a deal to save the Sharifs.”

On Monday, Pakistan Peoples’ Party co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari said that an agreement might be “cooking” in the country.

Sharif left for Saudi Arabia on a Saudi Airlines flight on Saturday evening and is expected to return on Jan 2, 2018, in time for his next court hearing.

The abrupt departure of Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia has triggered speculations about a possibility of another NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) for the Sharifs, at a time when elections are around the corner.

This was followed by the mysterious departure of PML-N lawmakers Khawaja Saad Rafique and Pervaiz Malik to Saudi Arabia – both are considered close aides of Nawaz Sharif.