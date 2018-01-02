Protest sit-in cases: ATC summons Imran Khan at 12pm today

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing 2014 protest sit-in cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, summoned him at 12 pm on Tuesday in four cases related to the 2014 protest sit-ins.

The PTI chief was summoned by the court after both him and his legal counsel, Babar Awan, failed to appear before the court during Tuesday’s hearing.

Awan reportedly could not appear as he was busy with cases being heard by the Supreme Court.

On December 13, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing 2014 protest sit-in cases against Imran Khan, extended the interim bail of the PTI chief.

The ATC is hearing four cases against the PTI chief, including that of the attack on the state television building, Parliament and the then Islamabad SSP Operations Asmatullah Junejo.

In November 2017, Imran, through his counsel, had surrendered himself before the ATC, which then approved the PTI chairman’s bail for Rs200,000 in each case.

The court had earlier issued non-bailable warrants against Imran and declared him a proclaimed offender as he had not appeared in any hearing.

In 2014, Khan and PAT Chairman Tahirul Qadri staged a major rally in Islamabad against alleged rigging in the 2013 election and the Model Town tragedy, which had seen as many as 14 people killed and 100 others injured when police attacked Qadri’s residence during an ‘anti-encroachment’ operation.

Khan had threatened to shut down the entire country in what was perceived as a bid to topple the government. The protest had continued for a record 104 days.

On Sept 1, 2014, while the sit-in was still ongoing, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asmatullah Junejo had been beaten up by protesters on Constitution Avenue as they stormed the Pakistan Television (PTV) headquarters and the precincts of the Parliament.

A case had been registered against Khan, Qadri and others for torturing SSP Junejo and five other police officers. Arrest warrants had also been issued against the two leaders.