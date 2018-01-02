Port Qasim Authority secretary dies during Senate committee meeting

ISLAMABAD: Port Qasim Authority (PQA) Secretary Muhammad Saqib died after suffering a cardiac arrest during the senate standing committee meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to details, the meeting of the senate standing committee was being continued when Saqib suddenly suffered a heart attack and fell to the floor.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in the Senate chairman’s car as an ambulance was not available at that time.

However, he expired upon reaching the hospital. According to hospital sources, Saqib died minutes after suffering a heart attack.

Speaker condoles death of NA Secretariat deputy secretary

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi condoled the death of National Assembly Secretariat Deputy Secretary Arshad Mansoorul Haq.

In their separate condolence messages to the bereaved family, the speaker and the deputy speaker expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Arshad Mansoorul Haq.

They prayed to Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.