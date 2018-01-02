Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif return to Pakistan after meeting Saudi crown prince

RIYADH: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday returned to Pakistan after their meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

“The Sharif brothers had a 1.5 hour-long meeting with the Saudi crown prince late Monday night,” said a statement issued by the Sharif family’s spokesman.

According to reports, Nawaz left for Madinah and visited Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) after the meeting. Afterwards, he visited Makkah for performing Umrah.

The ousted PM’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz had tweeted the news of her fathers return to Pakistan after his successful performance of Umrah. She further shared pictures of him offering salam at Jannat-ul-Baqee.

After the opposition’s constant criticism of the brothers’ multiple Saudi visits, Shehbaz who had returned after his six-day visit had stated that he went to Saudi Arabia after being invited to Umrah.

“Saudi Arabia is among the best friends of Pakistan. It has helped Pakistan without any conditions and has been there in times of difficulty. Both countries have blind faith in each other,” he had said while addressing the media at the inauguration of the Pakistan Kidney And Liver Institute (PKLI).

Citing sources, the media had reported that Shehbaz had held a meeting with the crown prince twice within 24 hours. The allegations were condemned by the Punjab government’s spokesperson Mohammad Ahmed Khan who said that the statements were nothing but baseless rumours.

The spokesperson said that Saudi Arabia is an ally of Pakistan which is why it was an honour to use their aircraft. Moreover, he said that criticising the Saudi government was as serious as being against Pakistan’s national interests.

The motive for the Sharif brothers visit Saudi Arabia during the present circumstances has been questioned by almost all the opposition parties, who have debated whether an agreement is being negotiated to save the Sharifs.

“No one knows what is cooking. There are a couple of rumours surrounding their visits to Saudi Arabia,” observed Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari while talking to the media on Monday.