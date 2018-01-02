JI condemns Donald Trump’s tirade against Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has condemned US President Donald Trump’s tirade and said that US was levelling false allegations against Pakistan after US’s defeat in Afghanistan.

Reacting to Trump’s tweet, the JI chief in a statement said that the Zionist lobby in America was continuously instigating Trump for a war against Pakistan so that their arms sale could go up. He added that the US was the biggest liar in the world as it could not justify the massacre of the Muslims in Afghanistan and Iraq.

He said that Trump’s allegation against Pakistan, about giving shelter to terrorist outfits, was false because Pakistan itself was being attacked by terrorists hiding in the so-called Indian consulates in Afghanistan.

The JI chief called upon the civil and military leadership of the country to immediately distance itself from the US’ war and demand compensation for the heavy losses of life, property and logistics Pakistan had suffered in it. He also urged the government to make it clear to Washington that Pakistan did not need any US aid.

He said that Pakistan could not be cowed down by Trump’s threats and the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces against the nefarious designs of the US.

Sirajul Haq said that Trump was known as a non-serious person because of his controversial statements. He said that immediately after Trump’s electoral victory, there had been strong reaction worldwide and his win was termed as a threat to world peace.

He said that Trump’s move to declare Jerusalem as Israel’s capital had pushed the world to the brink of a devastating war.

Meanwhile, JI’s acting chief Liaqat Baloch has said that Trump’s tweet against the country was most insulting and based on pride and conceit. He added that the parliament and the national leadership should unite to face the challenges.

Speaking at a meeting held at Mansoora on Tuesday, he said that the US had totally failed in Afghanistan and was facing isolation and disgrace all over the world. He added that the US might prolong its stay in Afghanistan but the Afghans would never accept its supremacy and system.

The JI’s acting chief counselled Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif not to keep their Saudi Arabia visit a personal affair and a secret, and instead take the nation into confidence on it. He said that the details of their visit should come before the parliament and the cabinet otherwise the image of Saudi Arabia, a trusted friend of the country, would be damaged.

Baloch said that the everlasting relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia should not be harmed by the imprudent moves of the Sharif family. He further said that difference of opinion was a democratic right of the people and the political parties but false allegations and aspirations harmed the politics and the democratic process.

He said the ruling party and the opposition should not violate the code of conduct and try to strengthen the democratic system.