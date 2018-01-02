Fire erupts at law ministry’s building

ISLAMABAD: A fire erupted in the storeroom of the Ministry of Law and Justice building early Tuesday morning, reportedly destroying many important documents.

The fire department dispatched five fire trucks to the site to control the blaze. According to the police, the blaze was caused by short-circuiting. No casualty was reported in the incident.

It is yet to be ascertained what documents were burnt in the fire, the authorities informed.

Earlier, on September 10, 2017, a fire broke out at the Awami Markaz building in the Islamabad’s Red Zone, district government officials said. At least, two people were killed in the incident