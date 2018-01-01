Recent hike in petroleum prices challenged in LHC

LAHORE: A petition challenging the recent increase in the petroleum prices has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday.

The petition states that the federal government increases the prices of petroleum products every month, citing an increase in international prices and also collects hefty taxes on the sale of all such products which has led to an increase in inflation in the country.

The petitioner, thus, has pleaded with the court to declare the recent increase in the fuel prices as illegal and unconstitutional and issue directives for the authorities concerned to reduce the prices.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approved an increase in the prices of petroleum products on the recommendation of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Miftah Ismail said that the OGRA had recommended an increase of Rs4 to Rs13, but the premier approved half of it.

The petrol price had been increased by Rs4.06 to Rs81.53 from Rs77.47 and that of kerosene by Rs6.74 to Rs64.32 from Rs57.58 per liter.

Whereas, the price of High Speed Diesel has been increased by Rs3.95 to Rs89.91 per liter and Ligh Diesel price by Rs6.25 to Rs58.37.