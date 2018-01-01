Political leaders criticise Trump’s anti-Pakistan statement

Political leaders of Pakistan reacted strongly to the statement by the United States (US) President Donald Trump regarding provision of aid to Pakistan.

The US president had tweeted that his country made an unwise decision to provide over $33 billion aid to Pakistan in the last 15 years.

In his tweet, Trump had accused Pakistan of giving nothing in return except lies and deceit by taking the US for a fool, saying, “They give safe havens to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

Replying to Trump’s tweet, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan would reveal the truth in front of the whole world by giving a befitting response to Trump’s tweet. He said that there was a great difference between facts and fiction which should be understood by the people.

We will respond to President Trump’s tweet shortly inshallah…Will let the world know the truth..difference between facts & fiction.. — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) January 1, 2018

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman said that the US was unnecessarily targeting Pakistan in a state of confusion and uncertainty. She also said that the amount paid by the US to Pakistan did not include any traffic charges on trucks supplying allied troops in Afghanistan till date.

She said that the Coalition Support Funds have never been counted as aid by Pakistan, nor would it be considered a part of assistance provided to Pakistan by the US. Cautioning the current leadership against starting a war of words, she said that it was a better option to talk directly with the US in this connection.

Coalition support funds has NEVER been counted as AID in any accounting by Pakistan, nor will it be seen as part of assistance. It was compensation on expenses incurred re joint action on border. Other “Aid” we should indeed talk about, because Pk never charged for NATO traffic — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) January 1, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said that the world’s strongest military force had failed to show progress in its 16-year long military action in Afghanistan, adding that they were even incapable of a graceful exit and were thus levelling baseless allegations against Pakistan.

The worlds mightiest military force has nothing to show but failure in Afghanistan after 16 years & incapable even of a graceful exit. In comparison Pakistan has carried out a highly successful anti terrorist operation. Stop trying to use Pakistan as an excuse for your failure https://t.co/0eKrYUuyeD — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) January 1, 2018

He praised the Pakistani armed forces for initiating successful anti-terrorist operations in its own backyard and advised the US not to blame the country for its failures.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari also criticised Trump’s tweet by referring to Trump and the US as shameless. She said Pakistan had provided huge sacrifices in a war which was not our own.

U and ur country r shameless. We have sacrificed our citizens & soldiers fighting ur war which we shd never have done. Keep ur money and Pak govt shd immed implement our Parl resolution demanding Pak stop giving GLOC & ALOC facilities to US. Let’s c what u achieve then in Afgh! https://t.co/7bIo00gH9W — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) January 1, 2018

She advised the current leadership of tell the US to keep its money and instead stop all ground and air communication provided the US military by Pakistan.

The PTI leader also said that Pakistan should also make a list od all US diplomats and citizens working in the country, including in non-governmental organisations, and send the excessive numbers back home.

Another PTI leader Arif Alvi said that the tweet by the US president was an insult to the people of Pakistan who were degraded wrongly by the superpower. He said that the US had forgotten that the same people have suffered due to their policies in the region since the past few decades.

Pakistan had suffered more casualties, both civilian and military, to fight terrorism that was ignited by the US’s harsh decisions. He also claimed that Pakistan had suffered more than $100 billion in total losses due to the war on terror.

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the US lacked the capacity to actually befriend a country that helped it.

He alleged that the US approach towards Pakistan had taken a rough turn because the former had been cozying up with India in recent times to tackle the growing Chinese influence in the region.