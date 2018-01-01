People will reject any foreign deal made by Sharifs: PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry Monday raised objection over the Sharif brothers’ departure to Saudi Arabia, saying that this time people will not accept any such deal that is made outside the country.

While addressing a news conference, the PTI leader said that the Sharifs have a history of striking such deals on their foreign visits.

Fawad was referring to reports linking the former prime minister and his brother Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s current visit to Saudi Arabia as an attempt to strike a ‘deal’ of sorts to escape from their present legal predicaments.

He said that a country could not remain sovereign for long if its leaders travelled abroad in a foreign aircraft, while referring to the Saudi aircraft sent for Shehbaz earlier.

A lot of criticism was raised when PTI leader Jahangir Tareen purchased an aircraft, but no one dared to question Shehbaz when he was flown out of the country in a chartered aircraft sent by the Saudi Arabian government, he added.

“We did not know that [only] those aircrafts which are sent from Saudi Arabia are halal,” Fawad said jokingly.

Moreover, the PTI leader also called Nawaz the “chief of corrupt politicians” who looted the country. “Nawaz has plundered public money for five years,” claimed the PTI leader.

Fawad also said that till now the details of Capital FZE company have not been revealed. He said the company was registered in Dubai under Nawaz’s name.

“[Now] the 40 thieves have found a new plan to steal the public wealth,” Fawad said. “The new year is celebrated throughout the world on a positive note, but in Pakistan, financial adviser Miftah Ismail dropped the bomb of increased petroleum prices on the public,” he added.

On the last day of 2017, the government revised the prices of petroleum products by increasing the price of petrol by Rs4.6 per litre. The newly appointed adviser to the prime minister on finance announced the revised rates of petroleum products. The new rate of petrol would now be Rs81.53 per litre.

However, the PTI leader lauded the efforts of the judiciary and investigation agencies, saying they did a remarkable job by starting an operation against the mafias involved in rampant corruption in Pakistan.