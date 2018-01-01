Pakistan ushers in new year with traditional fervour

KARACHI: People in Pakistan celebrated new year’s eve with traditional passion and zeal. Tremendous celebrations were seen in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and other cities.

Spectacular feats of fireworks at Bahria town Icon Tower in Karachi, Bahria’s Eiffel tower in Lahore and Bahria Enclave in Islamabad were the most prominent of all celebrations held across the country.

Musical concerts were arranged at a number of places across the countries to celebrate new year’s night which was attended by youngsters in a very large number.

The moment when the clock struck 12, fireworks lightened up the skies.

New year celebrations were also seen throughout the globe with Hong Kong ushering in 2018 with a spectacular style. The southern Chinese city staged a stunning fireworks display over its famous Victoria Harbour.

Thousands thronged the harbourside to see the show illuminate the famous skyline as revellers danced to Auld Lang Syne. “Shooting stars” were also fired from the rooftops of skyscrapers in a 10-minute musical fireworks display.

In the Indonesian capital Jakarta, hundreds of couples attended a free mass wedding provided free by the authorities.

Australia rang in the New Year with a spectacular display of rainbow-coloured fireworks cascading from Sydney Harbour Bridge, as partygoers marked the nation´s legalisation of gay marriage amid tight security.

About 1.5 million people packed the city´s seafront to watch the pyrotechnics light up the sky above the historic bridge and the iconic opera house, the first major celebrations worldwide after New Zealand.

Thousands turned out earlier in New Zealand´s largest city Auckland for the annual New Year´s Eve street party, marked by a major fireworks display from the Sky Tower.

Stricter security has been a key focus in the new year celebrations this year amid fears that crowds could be targets for vehicle and other terror attacks.

In Australia, the stronger police presence included some officers carrying semi-automatic rifles in Sydney and bollards used as barriers against vehicles.

Other cities were also on alert following deadly vehicle assaults over the past two years in Barcelona, Nice and London.