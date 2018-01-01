New year celebratory aerial firing in Karachi leaves 19 injured

KARACHI: Nineteen people, including a woman, were injured in various parts of the city due to aerial firing during the new year celebrations.

In a clear violation of orders by the Sindh government, people celebrated the start of the new year with aerial firing in Defence, Nazimabad, Lyari, Rizvia Society, Mahmoodabad, and Agra Taj Colony areas.

The wounded were shifted to various hospitals for treatment.

Sindh chief minister and home minister had ordered police to take strict action against those resorting to aerial firing.

Aerial firing results in a number of injuries and deaths all over the country. Seventeen people were reported injured as a result of aerial firing in various areas of the city last year during celebrations.