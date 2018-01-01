Islamabad police traced 15 blind murder cases, arrested 23 alleged murderers in 2017

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police have traced a total of 15 blind murder cases during the year 2017, collected vital pieces of evidence against 23 culprits involved in this crime and submitted the challans of these cases into concerned courts, the police spokesman said on Monday.

The Spokesman said that Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Islamabad Sajjid Kiani assigned a special task to heads of all police stations of Islamabad police to resolve murder cases and provide relief to the families of victims. He said the SSP in his directions had said that although we cannot bring back the deceased, however, it is the responsibility of the police to trace the killers of innocent people and provide justice to the bereaved families.

He directed to give priority to the investigation of murder cases and book the culprits. Following these directions, police stations in Islamabad worked hard to trace the blind murder cases and succeeded to trace 15 blind murder cases, arrested a total of 23 alleged killers after collecting forensic as well as other vital pieces of evidence by utilizing all available resources and latest investigation techniques.

According to the details, Bhara Kahu, Bani Gala, Secretariat, Golra Sharif, Shalimar and Koral police stations traced out 1 case each and arrested 10 accused. Lohi Bher, Industrial Area and Shehzad Town police stations traced out 2 cases each and also arrested 10 individuals. Sabzi Mandi police station traced out 3 cases and arrested 3 people alleged for murder.

Islamabad SSP has appreciated this performance and announced to award cash prizes and commendation certificates to those police officials who successfully investigated in these murder cases and made these arrests.

Kiani also directed all Senior Deputy Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) to further enhance their professional capabilities for combating crimes and to ensure the protection of life and property of citizens.