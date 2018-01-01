IHC rejects petition against recruitment in OGDCL

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed-off a petition challenging the recruitments in Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and directed the petitioner to approach the department for his grievances to be redressed.

Justice Athar Minallah of IHC was hearing the case filed by a citizen through his counsel Chaudhry Talat Advocate. During the hearing, the petitioner argued that merit was violated in process of recent recruitments done by OGDCL.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that his client was a holds a Master’s degree, but the department had recruited the candidates having bachelor degrees. He further said that the department had sought the applications of the candidates having higher education qualification.

The petitioner argued that the NTS results were given more importance rather than the higher qualification in recruitments.

He further said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province was given less quota in the recruitments as compared to the other provinces of the country.

After hearing the arguments, the court disposed-off the petition and directed the applicant to approach the management of OGDCL. The court decided that the petitioner would be entitled to file the miscellaneous petition again if the matter wouldn’t be solved by the department.