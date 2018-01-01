Eight people, including three security officials, injured in twin Chaman blasts

CHAMAN: Three security officials were among eight people injured in two separate bomb blasts in Chaman on Monday.

The first attack took place near an under-construction building on Chaman’s Mall Road and injured two people. According to police, an improvised explosive device (IED) was placed near the building by unknown persons.

The second attack, which injured six people—including three security officials—occurred near a police check post in the same area.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where an emergency was imposed. Police and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel reached the site of the blasts where an investigation is underway.