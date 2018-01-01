Cylinder blast kills six in Attock’s hospital

ATTOCK: At least six people, including two women and two children, were killed, whereas at least a dozens injured when the roof of a hospital ward collapsed as a result of a cylinder blast in Attock.

According to details, the explosion occurred at Asfandyar Hospital on Monday evening which led to the collapse of at least three rooms of the Asfandyar Bokhari Hospital.

Initially, it was reported that an LPG cylinder had exploded in the hospital canteen; however, the explosion took place at gyne ward of the hospital. The Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and had started a rescue operation.

Talking to media, Attock DPO claimed that the incident did not happen in the ward, but in another building of the hospital, away from the wards.

Taking notice of the incident, Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif has sought a report from the provincial minister and health secretary over matter. He said that responsible persons should be identified after the enquiry and legal action be initiated.