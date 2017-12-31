Married teenage girl killed for honour, five culprits held

SARGODHA: A married teenage girl was killed by her family allegedly in the name of honour. The police recovered the body and arrested five culprits here on Sunday.

Police said that a 19-year-old married to a man, Asif, in Kot Pehlwan area of Sargodha district about six months ago.

The girl was accused of having illicit relations with another person by her husband, parents-in-law, father and an uncle. She was shot down by these family members after which her body was buried in the yard of the house.

The police on a tip-off recovered the body and the five culprits allegedly involved in the murder were arrested. The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered against the accused, and the police are conducting further investigation.