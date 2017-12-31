Karachi roads cleared of containers for smooth New Year’s celebrations

KARACHI: Karachi is all set to welcome the New Year as the containers placed in and around the city’s Defence locality have been removed for the residents’ ease.

The announcement was made after Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal visited different areas of the city late Saturday night to review security measures for New Year’s Eve.

He noted that his visit comes on the back of citizens’ complaints about difficulties they are facing after containers were allegedly placed on the roads.

As is the case every year, the majority of roads surrounding Sea View Beach in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) are blocked with containers to minimise the crowd at the beach.

Siyal visited various areas near the metropolis’ Defence and Clifton locales, including Sea View, after which he made the announcement to remove all containers in the city.

“No containers will be placed on the roads before New Year’s Eve,” he said while speaking to the media, adding that none of the roads will be blocked with or without the use of containers.

However, the minister directed the police to put into effect Section 144 upon those indulging in aerial firing or one-wheeling, as well on those who ride motorcycles without silencers.

“I, myself, will be there to monitor roads around Sea View,” he commented.

The minister added that being a Muslim he will not be celebrating New Year but will ensure that residents, who do wish to celebrate, are provided adequate facilities.

Later, on Sunday morning, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited different areas of the city to monitor the ongoing development projects.

During his visit, Shah directed the South DIG to ensure no containers block access to Sea View Beach. “The citizens of Karachi are responsible and will not create problems,” he asserted.