Indian trooper killed, two injured in held-Kashmir suicide attack

SRINAGAR: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was killed and two personnel injured on Sunday in occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama district, the paramilitary force said.

Two armed militants of Jaish-e-Mohammed, who claimed responsibility for the attack, tossed grenades and attacked the 185th battalion camp of the CRPF in Lethpora in the Indian occupied Kashmir around 2 am.

Meanwhile, a personnel returned fire, and crossfire ensued. The wounded were rushed to a hospital.

The CRPF stated that there was a possibility of similar attacks on other camps. Also, there were intelligence inputs about attacks on “security installations”, CRPF IG Ravideep Sahi later on added.