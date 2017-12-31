Five killed in traffic collisions in Jauharabad

KARACHI: A traffic accident left four people dead, of which two were women, near the College Crossing area of the city, rescue officials said.

However, no further details were provided nor the identities of the deceased.

Meanwhile, one person died and two others were injured late Saturday night in the city in two separate traffic accidents, rescue sources said.

One man died when a truck rammed into a motorcycle on Mai Kolachi Road, an official from the emergency response team informed.

Two others were wounded in a traffic collision near Aisha Bawany School, on Shahrah-e-Faisal, late night, authorities stated.

Body recovered from Orangi

A dead body was recovered from a vehicle in Khairabad locale of the metropolis’ Orangi Town, rescue officers stated.

It is, however, yet to be identified and cause of death be determined.